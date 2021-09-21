Advertisement

Cave Spring grad JJ Redick retires after NBA career

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick, left, drives against Sacramento Kings forward Richaun...
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick, left, drives against Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Cave Spring High School graduate JJ Redick has announced his retirement from the NBA after 15 seasons.

Redick, 37, most recently played with the Dallas Mavericks, but also played with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.

He played college ball at Duke.

Redick announced his retirement September 21, 2021 on his YouTube channel, saying, “All good things must come to an end. It’s a cliche that’s used often but rarely does it hold its true meaning. This, however, is not one of those instances.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferrum College
Student found dead on Ferrum College campus
Police say two students, both age 17, have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school...
Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Firefighters say all seven occupants of the home made it out safely thanks to working fire...
Outdoor propane fireplace leads to house fire in Salem
Rain moves in on Tuesday.
Powerful front brings localized flood threat this week

Latest News

Former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty hosts annual charity ride with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts...
Former NASCAR driver brings charity motorcycle ride to Bedford and West Virginia
Salem at Blacksburg Varsity, JV football games postponed
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New Orleans Saints during the...
Darnold throws 2 TDs, Panthers D dominates Saints 26-7
Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) is tackled by West Virginia safety Sean Mahone...
Late push not enough for No. 15 Hokies in 27-21 loss at WVU