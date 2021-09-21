Cave Spring grad JJ Redick retires after NBA career

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Cave Spring High School graduate JJ Redick has announced his retirement from the NBA after 15 seasons.

Redick, 37, most recently played with the Dallas Mavericks, but also played with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.

He played college ball at Duke.

Redick announced his retirement September 21, 2021 on his YouTube channel, saying, “All good things must come to an end. It’s a cliche that’s used often but rarely does it hold its true meaning. This, however, is not one of those instances.”

