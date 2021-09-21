COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in RCAHD reaching records set in early 2021, according to health director

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “It’s discouraging to say the least,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, during a zoom call that serves as a weekly update for COVID-19 in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

There are approximately 1,200 new cases and 62 new hospitalizations throughout the last week in the RCAHD. Across Virginia, for the week of 9/11/2021, the rates of COVID-19 infections were more than 15 times higher in people who were not vaccinated compared to people who were fully vaccinated. The overwhelming majority of new cases and hospitalizations occurred in individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

From pop up vaccine clinics, to pop up testing sites, Morrow says that more has to be done to stop the spread, and no age group is protected.

“About 20 percent of new cases for this past week are in children under the age of 18 and about 12 percent of those are in children under the age of 12, so we know that delta is hurting our children, making them ill and keeping them out of school, both are real harms,” said Morrow.

Approximately 45% of newly reported cases are in people younger than 34 years of age.

On Monday, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 5-11, and that the company will soon seek U-S authorization, but there’s no specific date as to when that will happen.

In the meantime, plans are being prepared here in the RCAHD as to what vaccinating young kids looks like, but for now, other factors surrounding the shot are merely speculation.

“Once it becomes normalized, it may very well be that schools may start requiring it just like routine vaccines, as approved by the advisory committee on immunization practices, but it’s way too early to speculate on that at this point,” said Morrow.

