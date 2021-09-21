Fatal crash under investigation in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say a person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Campbell County.

Police were called to the crash just after noon September 21 on Browns Mill Road, less than a mile from Route 501. A driver had run off the road and hit a tree.

The victim’s name has not been released. Police continue to investigate the crash.

