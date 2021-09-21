George Wythe HS, Tech. Center on lockdown following social media threat

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Wythe County Technology Center across the street from the high school is also under a lockdown. Virginia State Police is also responding to the scene.

According to Wytheville Police, all students are currently staying safe in their classrooms and they ask for citizens to not tie up emergency phone numbers.

EARLIER STORY: George Wythe High School was placed under a lockdown, according to Wytheville Police.

Wythe County Public Schools confirms dismissals are on hold as they are responding to a social media threat.

