Green Bank Observatory makes new moon picture with radar

GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WDBJ) - At the Green Bank Radio Observatory they’ve been using their radio telescopes to make new pictures of the moon.

The picture of the Tycho Crater is actually the product of very detailed, low-powered radar signals bounced off the moon. The picture’s resolution is close to five meters by five meters and it contains approximately 1.4 billion pixels.

Getting it was all the more difficult because the transmitters and receivers on earth and the target on the moon are all moving through space while the measurements are made.

”We’ve been testing this over the past year,” said Jill Malusky of the Green Bank Observatory. “It’s taken a couple of years to get this technology together, and we’re really excited about this image and future megapixel images that we’re going to be sharing.”

Future targets for the new technology done with Raytheon include the manned landing sites on the moon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.