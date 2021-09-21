Advertisement

Hidden Valley Middle School sixth grade to learn remotely

The move is “based on the number of cases and to further mitigate the potential of additional exposures.”
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The sixth grade students at Hidden Valley Middle School will move to remote learning beginning tomorrow and lasting through the end of the week to combat COVID-19 spread.

According to Roanoke County Public Schools, the move is “based on the number of cases and to further mitigate the potential of additional exposures. Students in the 6th grade may return on Monday, September 27 as long as they are not showing any COVID-19 like symptoms (especially cold-like symptoms).”

Students with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay at home and contact the school nurse.

