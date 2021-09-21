Hidden Valley Middle School sixth grade to learn remotely

(WDBJ) - The sixth grade students at Hidden Valley Middle School will move to remote learning beginning tomorrow and lasting through the end of the week to combat COVID-19 spread.

According to Roanoke County Public Schools, the move is “based on the number of cases and to further mitigate the potential of additional exposures. Students in the 6th grade may return on Monday, September 27 as long as they are not showing any COVID-19 like symptoms (especially cold-like symptoms).”

Students with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay at home and contact the school nurse.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.