Man arrested after school lockdown in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested Tuesday after a school lockdown.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says September 21, shortly after 12:30 p.m., the staff at Campbell Court Elementary School got a phone call that concerned them enough that as a precaution, the school was locked down to ensure students and staff were safe.

Investigators determined Brock Addison Stanley, 34 of Bassett, had called the school, according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged with three misdemeanor counts of violation of a protective order. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.