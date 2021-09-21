Montgomery County school board to discuss possible weekly COVID testing system, substitute teacher shortage

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County School Board may discuss whether school employees should be required to be vaccinated or get tested for the virus weekly.

Tuesday’s COVID discussion comes weeks after President Joe Biden announced new measures to fight COVID, and pressed states to require vaccines for all teachers.

“It’s definitely kind of a wait and see right now, obviously we’re going to do everything that we can to follow the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia, so we will do that if and when the time comes,” said Mark Cherbaka a board member for Montgomery County Public School’s District G.

Cherbaka says the board may consider making the vaccine decision in the future but until then, they have to also figure out ways to fill many substitute teacher positions.

“We seem to be having more than occasional shortages and multiple buildings at once, so it’s definitely becoming a little bit of a problem for us so you know I’m eager to hear some potential solutions from our staff so we can improve that situation,” said Cherbaka. “We’re constantly evaluating the things that-- what we can do with pay, with training and changing requirements---things like that.”

The board also plans to discuss a COVID testing program called the Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance (ViSSTA). It is a pooled testing program providing school divisions with resources to conduct weekly COVID-19 testing for school staff and/or students.

“The state has the program and they are providing us with the resources funding and possibly even staff. I am eager to hear about it to see how we can work with the state to bring that in,” said Cherbaka.

Under Biden’s expanded vaccine mandate, all employers with more than 100 workers must require them to get shots or tests for the virus weekly.

The ViSSTA program provides pooled PCR COVID testing, provided through third-party vendors. Samples are collected through saliva or nasal swab and are analyzed in an off-site lab.

MCPS employs about two thousand employees.

The board’s work to host an open session at 7:00p on September 21 and on October 5.

