Pockets of heavy rain could bring localized flooding

TUESDAY

Several waves of rain will enter the area Tuesday ahead of the cold front. By Tuesday evening, models suggest the heaviest rain is likely along the Blue Ridge between Roanoke and Lexington, then exiting after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A brief break in the rain is expected Wednesday morning, before the actual cold front arrives bringing moderate to heavy rain Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

More numerous showers move in today with some rain falling heavily at times. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

By Wednesday, a strong cold front will move into the region bringing a better chance of rain followed by much cooler, Canadian air. It looks like the front may offer our best chance of widespread rain which may be heavy at times along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Models differ on the speed of the front, however, it appears much of Wednesday should be wet until much cooler, drier air moves in Thursday. We even have the potential to see some localized flooding.

Rainfall models are suggesting areas along the I-81 corridor and Blue Ridge Parkway has the best chance of topping 1″-3″ of rain. A few areas may even reach 2-5″ in spots along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Rain will weaken some as it moves east toward Lynchburg and Danville. We will also have to watch for the threat of severe weather across the Piedmont by Wednesday afternoon.

On average our area will see 1-2" of rain, but some spots could go as high as 3-5+" before it's all said and done. (WDBJ Weather)

COOLER END TO THE WEEK

The weather turns much cooler by Thursday as the Canadian air arrives. Afternoon highs will barely reach the 70s in many areas Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the 40s for most Friday and Saturday mornings.

Rain chances will be slim to none as we get into the weekend. Instead, the weather will be extremely dry and fitting of the first weekend of Autumn.

A strong cold front arrives by the middle of the week with much cooler air to follow. Highs only reach the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s by Thursday and Friday. (WDBJ7)

THE TROPICS

We continue to watch an active tropical map of potential storm development. The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center is below. The red areas are where development is likely in the next 2-5 days. Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression Seventeen developed this morning. At this time these storms don’t look to affect the U.S. There are only 5 names left on the regular list of 2021 names.