Radford University named in U.S. News and World Report rankings

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University recently learned it earned a handful of rankings in U.S. News and World Report for 2022. Including a top 14 ranking in the south region for public universities.

Associate VP for University Relations, Becky Brackin, said they’re honored to be named and it shows their continued commitment to academics, and couldn’t be done without the work of the university as a whole.

Brackin said Radford has also seen its past two freshman classes have the highest incoming GPA in university history. Saying how the university operates, gives students a great chance to succeed.

“A school like Radford can offer more contact with faculty, more one on one and I think that contributes greatly to our academic reputation.”

Brackin said they hope to continue growing as a university and offering the best experience possible.

