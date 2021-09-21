Roanoke City Council approves project to bring Panda Express to Valley View Boulevard

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Council met on Monday, and discussed a handful of projects going on in the community. One project development included a “request to rezone” a portion of the Walmart parking lot located at 4807 Valley View Blvd.

Like the City’s Planning Commission last week, the City Council passed the ordinance unanimously. The project will bring a new Panda Express to the location between Chick-Fil-A and the gas pumps at Walmart.

Ray Flake, the civil engineer on the project, appreciated the council and city helping move the project forward.

“Having it go through as it did, was fantastic.”

Flake knows traffic flow in the area is something they will have to address as the project advances.

“That’s all part of this process. Being able to go through and show them the traffic counts that we’re usually getting for Panda Express, start working on utilities, storm water, making sure we have enough green space and landscaping.”

Right now the area is all asphalt, but Flake said they will improve the trees and vegetation around the building. Flake said they probably will not have all the permits until after Christmas of 2021, but expects construction to begin in the spring of 2022.

You can find the full council meeting by heading to the City’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.