Roanoke College reduces published tuition price to better reflect student cost

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nationally, the published cost of a college education continues to climb, but that’s not the case for one private college in Virginia.

“When you come and visit the campus, it’s something special.  It’s very magical,” describes Roanoke College Junior, Emily Norton.

It’s a magic that school administrators want to share with even more students.

“We did some research a few years ago and we learned that or price, our list price, was off-putting for many families,” says Mike Maxey, President of Roanoke College.

That published price is $46,510.  Beginning in the Fall of 2022, the school will reduce its published price by 28%.

“We didn’t want to turn away students because they were afraid, or their families were afraid of the tuition,” adds President Maxey.

The published tuition price will be reduced to $33,510.  School officials say this price better reflects the price that students attending Roanoke College actually pay with the help of financial aid and scholarships.  According to the school, students rarely pay the full published price for tuition.

School officials also add that the price reduction will not come at the cost of quality or resources for student education.

“The college is financially strong.  It’s had a balanced budget 66 years in a row,” explains President Maxey.   “So when you have that kind of financial strength, you can do thing for educational reasons.  We also worked very hard to understand the financial implications of it and worked through that in a way that we knew would keep the college in good standing, but also help our families.”

According to the college, in Fall of 2022, net tuition paid will reduce for students, and future increases will also be lower because of that reduction.

“I know a lot of students, when they are looking at colleges, are immediately taken to the price page,” says Norton.  “It’s good to know that as we reset our tuition, it kind of opens the opportunity for a lot more students to look at Roanoke as an option.”

Admission standards will remain the same.  Roanoke College currently has almost 1,900 students.

According to educationdata.org, the average private college education for the 2020-2021 school year is between $37,000 and $38,000.

More information about the published tuition price reduction can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

