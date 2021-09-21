Science Museum of Western VA “Stuck Like Glue”
The Science Museum of Western Virginia joined 7@four and performed “Stuck Like Glue,” which focuses on air pressure and how changes in temperature affects air pressure.
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia joined 7@four and performed “Stuck Like Glue,” which focuses on air pressure and how changes in temperature affects air pressure.
The following supplies are used:
-Mason jar
-Paper towel or napkin
-Small bowl of water
-Paper (Post-It Notes size)
-Match of lighter
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.