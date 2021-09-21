Teen held after threat made against students at Bassett High School

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old boy is being held after a threat at Bassett High School Monday.

September 20, 2021, faculty at Bassett High School notified the School Resource Officer that a student had threatened to harm a small group of classmates, according to the sheriff’s office. The threat involved the use of a gun.

The boy who made the threats, according to investigators, was charged with making threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property. He was taken to the W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility in Danville.

