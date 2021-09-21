Virginia Safari Park celebrates Rhino Week

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Safari Park is celebrating rhino week.

They have nine Southern White Rhinos at the park, including two of the babies that were born there.

Visitors can not only see them when they’re outside, but inside as part of rhino encounters at the park.

And you can even get rhino art, although not really painted by them as much as on them.

”It’s really engaging,” said Safari Park Director Sarah Friedel. “I mean, here the animals come to you. You’re not just looking at animals in an exhibit. They’re right there in your face. These guys, it always blows people’s minds how friendly and really docile these guys really can be. They love attention and they really love meeting people. Even our babies love the guests, they love the guest interaction.”

The encounters and tours contribute to rhino preservation efforts in the wild with both money and awareness.

