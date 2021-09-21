Virginia’s First Lady visits Lynchburg, champions safe learning environments

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - First Lady Pam Northam made a stop in Lynchburg as part of her back to school tour across the state.

She visited the Carl B. Hutcherson Early Learning Center Tuesday afternoon.

She says development for preschoolers is important as they become older.

With schools continuing in person learning, she says efforts on safe learning are key.

“We’re looking for that - kids that are engaged, kids that are working together on projects and yet doing it safely and they really are,” said Northam.

Northam is also encouraging vaccinations for all eligible school-age children.

