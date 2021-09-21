Woman hit with glass during shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was hurt during a shooting in Lynchburg Monday.

September 20, 2021 at 2:17 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Florida Avenue. A car had been hit when at least one shot was fired; a woman inside the car was hit with shattered glass and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

