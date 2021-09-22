Bedford County Schools investigate bathroom vandalism believed to be connected to TikTok challenge

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new TikTok challenge has students recording themselves vandalizing school bathrooms across the country, and the trend is being seen here at home.

In a statement released Wednesday, Bedford County Public Schools says it is investigating multiple instances where bathrooms in their middle and high schools have been vandalized.

The full statement reads:

“Restroom vandalism has occurred recently in our high schools and middle schools. We are investigating each incident, and damaged restrooms have been closed while investigations and repairs take place. Students have been permitted to use other restrooms on our campuses during these times. Strict disciplinary measures will be enforced against any individuals found responsible for these unfortunate and unnecessary acts.”

