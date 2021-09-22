Advertisement

Botetourt County crash leaves two people in hospital, dog with broken leg; Crash closes 220N

The crash was in the area of Gala Loop Road.
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS(Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Two people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries following the multi-vehicle crash with entrapment.

The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS says one person was taken by helicopter, with another being taken by ambulance due to weather in the surrounding areas conflicting flights from other helicopter transport agencies.

A third patient was also located with no details regarding any injuries released.

A dog was found at the scene with a broken leg, and was taken to a veterinarian.

EARLIER STORY: A Botetourt County crash in the area of Gala Loop Road is causing delays.

The US-220N lanes are closed 2.2 miles north of VA-43.

Check back for updates.

