Botetourt County crash leaves two people in hospital, dog with broken leg; Crash closes 220N
The crash was in the area of Gala Loop Road.
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Two people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries following the multi-vehicle crash with entrapment.
The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS says one person was taken by helicopter, with another being taken by ambulance due to weather in the surrounding areas conflicting flights from other helicopter transport agencies.
A third patient was also located with no details regarding any injuries released.
A dog was found at the scene with a broken leg, and was taken to a veterinarian.
EARLIER STORY: A Botetourt County crash in the area of Gala Loop Road is causing delays.
The US-220N lanes are closed 2.2 miles north of VA-43.
