Conversion work begins on Lynchburg’s Church Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Another big step in changing how downtown Lynchburg looks will begin Wednesday night.

Weather pending, crews will begin milling and paving along Church Street.

“So we’ll cut away some of the old pavement, primarily two inches deep and then put in new, fresh blacktop,” said Jim Talian with Lynchburg Water Resources.

The street will soon convert to two-way traffic as part of several changes downtown.

The conversion is set to take place October 8.

