COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; 3,737 new cases reported

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 843,212 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, September 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,737 from Tuesday’s 839,475, a bigger increase than the 3,335 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,455,903 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from 10,466,754 reported Monday. (New numbers were not posted by the state for Tuesday.) 67.1% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 59.6% fully vaccinated. 79.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 71% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

9,098,701 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 9.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same number reported Monday and Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 12,409 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 12,364 reported Tuesday.

2,166 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 2,211 reported Tuesday. 66,058 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

