Advertisement

Doctors encourage getting flu shot by Halloween

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of...
Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Now is a good time to get the flu shot, experts say.

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website also says that everyone should get the shot by the end of October.

Doctors say this is especially important for young people who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated people have a greater risk of being infected with both flu and coronavirus at the same time and ending up in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
A cold front moves through Wednesday with several waves of heavy rain.
Locally heavy rain and flood risk lingers through Wednesday
George Wythe HS students released after lockdown following social media threat
Former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty hosts annual charity ride with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts...
Former NASCAR driver brings charity motorcycle ride to Bedford and West Virginia
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Craig McCartt, deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, talks about an alleged...
Alleged serial rapist targeted older women, police say
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.
Polls: Fewer than 1/3 of Americans want Roe v. Wade overturned