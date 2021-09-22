Advertisement

First ever Market at the Museum event in Roanoke

Market at the Museum
Market at the Museum(WDBJ 7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In Roanoke, people can learn about Virginia agriculture in a new, fun way!

Wednesday was the first Market at the Museum event at the Science Museum of Western Virginia.

It’s a partnership between the museum and Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Once a month, kids and adults can learn about different local food items.

“We always try to have a local producer or farmer here to talk about their operation and then also kids can taste test. They can do a short cooking lesson and just have a lot of stem related activities,” said Kim Butterfield, an agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension.

This month’s focus was tomatoes and next month you will be able to learn about apples.

There will be one event a month now through May.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty hosts annual charity ride with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts...
Former NASCAR driver brings charity motorcycle ride to Bedford and West Virginia
A cold front moves through Wednesday with several waves of heavy rain.
Locally heavy rain and flood risk lingers through Wednesday
George Wythe HS students released after lockdown following social media threat
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Lows dip to the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday, September 22 - Evening Outlook
Seventh-grade teacher Eboni Harrington put an educational spin on DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I...
Roanoke teacher remixes DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” into a song to help inspire students
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Station 7
Roanoke County rescue crews at the ready in case of flooding
Botetourt County crash on I-81S causes delays