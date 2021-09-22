First ever Market at the Museum event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In Roanoke, people can learn about Virginia agriculture in a new, fun way!

Wednesday was the first Market at the Museum event at the Science Museum of Western Virginia.

It’s a partnership between the museum and Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Once a month, kids and adults can learn about different local food items.

“We always try to have a local producer or farmer here to talk about their operation and then also kids can taste test. They can do a short cooking lesson and just have a lot of stem related activities,” said Kim Butterfield, an agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension.

This month’s focus was tomatoes and next month you will be able to learn about apples.

There will be one event a month now through May.

