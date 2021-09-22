Franklin County approves new Fire-EMS station

GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has approved building a new Fire and EMS station in the Glade Hill area.

The board voted four-to-three in favor of the project this afternoon.

The land for the project was purchased for the intersection of Turtle Hill Road and Old Franklin Turnpike.

This comes after strong opposition from Glade Hill’s volunteer firefighters. They said the new building would be too small for the department’s meetings, equipment, and trucks.

Longtime volunteers say the county’s estimated 5.2 million dollars for the proposal would be a waste of taxpayer’s money.

“It was supposed to be for the Glade Hill volunteer fire department. Then they started putting EMS in and all of that, they changed all the plans. I showed them the drawing that we had on the building and they didn’t want to look at that, they had their own,” said former Chief Allen Richards, who says he and his fellow volunteers will continue to serve their communities despite this outcome, but are hoping for a better solution in the future.

