Henry County Fair ready to safely open Thursday night

The Henry County fair got delayed by one day due to weather.
By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The midway is set up, and the rides have been tested, but the rain put a damper on opening night, one that’s two years in the making.

“We’re expecting a great crowd. We have four ticket booths so 8 total windows, at either end of the fair grounds, so expecting a great crowd, we’re staffed and prepared for it,” said fair director, Roger Adams.

That preparedness extends to COVID. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up and according to Adams, mask wearing is encouraged.

“Certainly being outside, folks are not gonna wear their masks, but it might be the best thing to do since we’re still in high transmission in Henry County,” said Nancy Bell, the population health manager for the West Piedmont Health district.

She said large events, during times of high transmission, are always dicey.

“I absolutely understand why people want to get outside, see their friends, ride some rides, we’ve been pinned in so long, but when it comes to COVID, we need to exercise some commonsense, safeguards,”said Bell.

Adams encourages anyone planning on coming to the fair to bring their own sanitizer as well and to maintain social distance, two things that will help the overall goal.

“We’re hoping for a safe event,” said Adams.

The fair will begin tomorrow night, Thursday September 23rd, at 5 p.m. Gates will close at 10 p.m.

On Friday the fair runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturday the fair opens at 11 a.m. and gates close at 11 p.m.

More information on ticket sales can be found here.

