Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
A cold front moves through Wednesday with several waves of heavy rain.
Locally heavy rain and flood risk lingers through Wednesday
Former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty hosts annual charity ride with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts...
Former NASCAR driver brings charity motorcycle ride to Bedford and West Virginia
George Wythe HS students released after lockdown following social media threat
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Covid-19 graphic
COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; 3,737 new cases reported
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he...
Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID-19 recovery
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas responds to images showing migrants being...
Mayorkas said images migrant treatment in Texas 'not who we are'
No credible threats found in Wythe County Schools investigation