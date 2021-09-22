Liberty University reports lowest active amount of coronavirus cases this semester

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University is seeing a significant drop in coronavirus cases.

They’re now reporting 71 active cases, according to their coronavirus dashboard. The cumulative total this semester sits at just under 1,300 cases.

A university spokesperson confirmed this is the lowest reported amount of active cases in a week this semester, saying this makes two straight weeks of a decline in active cases.

That comes after the university previously used a mitigation period to stop a dramatic increase.

