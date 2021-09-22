Locally heavy rain and flood risk continues today

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for a good portion of our area through 8 AM Thursday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through 8 AM Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

Watch for pockets of heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding. Many areas have already picked up 2-3″ of rain Tuesday evening with additional heavy rain off/on through late Wednesday night.

A cold front moves through Wednesday with several waves of heavy rain. (WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY

A strong cold front will move into the region with off/on rain during the morning followed by more heavy rain moving in during the afternoon and evening along the actual cold front. This line will not only provide intense rainfall and possible flooding, but also the threat of severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms later today. This means isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

Stay weather aware if you live along streams and have a way to get weather alerts. Download the WDBJ7Weather App for update.

The heaviest rain is expected along either side of the mountains through Wednesday night. (WDBJ)

COOLER END TO THE WEEK

The weather turns much cooler by Thursday as the Canadian air arrives. Afternoon highs will barely reach the 70s in many areas Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the 40s for most Friday and Saturday mornings.

Rain chances will be slim to none as we get into the weekend. Instead, the weather will be extremely dry and fitting of the first weekend of Autumn.

Lows Friday and Saturday morning slip to the mid to upper 40s. (WDBJ)

THE TROPICS

We continue to watch an active tropical map of potential storm development. The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center is below. The red areas are where development is likely in the next 2-5 days. Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression Seventeen developed this morning. At this time these storms don’t look to affect the U.S. There are only 5 names left on the regular list of 2021 names.