Advertisement

Nelson Memorial Library becomes ‘state of the art’ after completed renovations

Nelson Memorial Library
Nelson Memorial Library(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Nelson Memorial Library, things are looking different both outside and inside.

The library underwent renovations and this week did a formal opening to show off the upgrades.

It’s a dream come true for branch manager Susan Huffman.

“This has been a personal thing for me,” said Huffman.

Huffman watched as the space transformed last year.

The renovations were complete September 2020, but the library opened up inside just recently.

For those who browse through the shelves, they get to enjoy many more books to choose from.

“The expansion has doubled the size of the building, but actually tripled the size of the library,” said Huffman.

With that comes more additions.

Those include a new computer lab, conference room space and an expanded children’s area.

There’s even more to come soon with STEM education.

“We’re imagining a classroom that’s completely dedicated to STEM education so hopefully that will be coming soon,” said Huffman.

With all the work that has been done, Huffman says folks have something great to enjoy.

“It’s amazing because we now have a state of the art library for the people in Nelson County,” said Huffman.

Those who stop by the library are asked to wear a mask, but they’re not required.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty hosts annual charity ride with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts...
Former NASCAR driver brings charity motorcycle ride to Bedford and West Virginia
A cold front moves through Wednesday with several waves of heavy rain.
Locally heavy rain and flood risk lingers through Wednesday
George Wythe HS students released after lockdown following social media threat
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Lows dip to the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday, September 22 - Evening Outlook
Market at the Museum
First ever Market at the Museum event in Roanoke
Seventh-grade teacher Eboni Harrington put an educational spin on DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I...
Roanoke teacher remixes DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” into a song to help inspire students
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Station 7
Roanoke County rescue crews at the ready in case of flooding
Botetourt County crash on I-81S causes delays