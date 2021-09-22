No credible threats found in Wythe County Schools investigation

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There are no credible threats against George Wythe High School in Wytheville or other schools after an investigation into messages posted on social media this week.

That’s according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Department and Wythe County Public Schools.

Both agencies were made aware Wednesday morning of social media images of weapons, with language identifying the high school, and they say, “Individuals responsible for posting these images will be held accountable to the greatest extent possible,” but they say there is no “credible threat.”

That’s after a social media threat posted Tuesday, that led to lockdowns of the high school and Wythe County Technology Center, was traced to a home outside Wythe County. Investigators in that case determined there was no “tangible threat” against any Wythe County school.

