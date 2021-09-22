People gather in Verona to remember 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In Verona, People gathered Tuesday night to remember Khaleesi Cuthriell. A vigil planned before the devastating news became a vigil for justice.

“This is not the outcome that our community wanted,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

Dozens gathered under the pavilion at the Augusta County Government Center to light a candle for the 3-year-old girl. They were silent, prayed, and sang for the little girl believed to be dead.

“This little girl deserves to have people speak up for her because it seems that she had a life that just nobody missed because she’s been missing for so long, and nobody cared to look for her,” said Tiffany Northedge who attended the vigil. She didn’t know Khaleesi, but as a mom she is heartbroken. “She deserves proper resting place.”

“This case is by far one of the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Smith who was invited up to speak. “The family’s hopes were high. I know that my office has worked tirelessly on this case.”

Investigators are usually involved hours after a child goes missing, according to Smith. In this case, it was months. It’s been hard he said. “Seeing the sheer horror of the family, the community, the men and women assigned to the case,” said Smith. “We’re trying to make sure that we do everything that we can to bring justice for her.”

3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell (WVIR)

In the meantime, Smith encouraged everyone to pray for Khaleesi’s family and to love their own. “Keep your loved ones close to you, you know, hug your little ones tight,” said Smith.

Northedge’s prayer is that Khaleesi is with God, and happy. “And she’s laughing and she knows what it’s like to feel loved because she sees all of us here,” said Northedge.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.