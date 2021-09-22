Pittsylvania County high-speed internet project gets green light

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new partnership in Pittsylvania County is aiming to get fiber-based high-speed internet in nearly every home and business.

The county’s board of supervisors, along with Pittsylvania County Public Schools agreed to commit more than $16M to create a “fiber to the home network.”

Riverstreet Networks is providing $19M for the $75M project.

The rest of the money is expected to come from a grant through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

County leaders say expanding internet access will impact education, business, health care and boost the community.

