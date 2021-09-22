Advertisement

Reward raised for information about fairground shooting that killed juvenile

(KNOE)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The reward has been raised for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the killing of a juvenile at the Danville Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds.

Fairgrounds officials are offering a $5,000 reward in connection with the death September 18.

That’s in addition to a reward of up to $5,000 offered by Crimestoppers.

You can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044 with information. You may also remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.

