Roanoke County rescue crews at the ready in case of flooding

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews are ready if they need to help someone stuck in flood waters. Especially those trained for swift water rescues.

“They make sure they have their equipment. That it’s where they can easily get to it and they’re prepared to do what they need to do,” said Brian Clingenpeel, the Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Brian Clingenpeel the community outreach coordinator for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said they have more than a dozen people trained for swift water rescues.

“That’s typically what we see is people who get in a hurry. Who drive around barricades, who end up in bad situations because they have usually driven into some kind of flooded road and then they need help to be rescued when the water is rising rapidly,” said Brian Clingenpeel, the Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Clingenpeel said the boats at the technical rescue station are on standby, even if they have to go to other areas.

“Our state of readiness is not always just for here.. That’s our first priority because that’s who we serve are the citizens and visitors of Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, so we’re always going to make sure we have that covered, but then yes there is the possibility to be called to other places who may experience more rain or more flooding,” said Brian Clingenpeel, the Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Clingenpeel hopes people will remember to turn around if they see water covering the road.

“Flood water in general, even if it’s stagnant, can be dangerous. Because you don’t know what’s under there. You don’t know what’s in the water, so that’s always a risk,” said Brian Clingenpeel, the Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.