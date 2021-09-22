Advertisement

Roanoke teacher remixes DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” into a song to help inspire students

Seventh-grade teacher Eboni Harrington put an educational spin on DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I...
Seventh-grade teacher Eboni Harrington put an educational spin on DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get”.(Eboni Harrington)
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One Roanoke City teacher is back at it again with a new music video to help motivate students.

Eboni Harrington put an educational spin on DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get”.

With the help of William Fleming High School’s cheer squad, a local photographer, and many others she made the video happen.

Ms. Harrington hopes the video will positively inspire and empower students as they kick off a new school year.

“What I would really like, or it’s a make its way to DJ Khaled like if he could see it and I could show my students-- like look we are from a little town called Roanoke, Virginia ‘look what we did’--- just to show them that anything is possible. And also being a native of Roanoke and being able to accomplish certain goals within my hometown is a testament to what I want my students to believe in-- like you can do the unthinkable,” said Eboni Harrington a Roanoke city teacher.

Miss Harrington was also the first Black woman to be Roanoke City Public school’s teacher of the year in 2021.

The music video is not connected or produced in any affiliation to Roanoke City Public Schools. It is an independent project.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty hosts annual charity ride with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts...
Former NASCAR driver brings charity motorcycle ride to Bedford and West Virginia
A cold front moves through Wednesday with several waves of heavy rain.
Locally heavy rain and flood risk lingers through Wednesday
George Wythe HS students released after lockdown following social media threat
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Lows dip to the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday, September 22 - Evening Outlook
Market at the Museum
First ever Market at the Museum event in Roanoke
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Station 7
Roanoke County rescue crews at the ready in case of flooding
Botetourt County crash on I-81S causes delays