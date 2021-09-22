Rocky Mount business says community support and events helped keep the doors open during COVID

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Many adjustments were made during the coronavirus pandemic that helped local businesses stay open. One of those opportunities is taking place again this Saturday from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. in Rocky Mount.

“We’re going to be doing our Sidewalk Sale,” says the town’s cultural and economic development director Daniel Pinard.

First done last fall, and then again in the spring, the Sidewalk Sale is a way for the town of Rocky Mount to showcase businesses and give them a boost following the pandemic. Participating businesses set up outside their shops to allow for a safer, and unique shopping experience.

“The pandemic the last 18 months, it’s been a tough time for our country but especially for our local brick and mortar retail, they’ve been hit very hard,” adds Pinard.

“I was closed for three months, and as a small business, that financially was very very hard,” explains Donna Wray, owner of Blooming Deals in Rocky Mount.

Wray said that this event last fall helped her showcase her merchandise and receive more business that before.

“Last year when people weren’t shopping, it increased traffic to those local businesses that participated,” says Pinard.

“I think this community and I think worldwide, people have really tried to support small businesses and that was very important. That kept us afloat,” added Wray.

