Stabbing in Martinsville leaves two people in the hospital Tuesday night

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Chatham Heights Road Tuesday evening and found two victims of a stabbing.

One person was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to SOVAH Martinsville with no details provided regarding injuries.

Further details are expected to be released.

