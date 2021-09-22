Advertisement

Staffing shortage leads animal shelter to turn away new animals

Franklin County Humane Society Staffing Shortage
Franklin County Humane Society Staffing Shortage(Franklin County Humane Society)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Humane Society will not take new pets into its care for the time being.

In a Facebook post, shelter officials said, “We are experiencing a critical staffing and vet shortage. We have to make difficult changes for the time being. We hope this will be a short term issue. At this time we are unable to take pets into our care. Currently we have over 300 pets looking for a family. We need you to come visit to find your next best friend and to share the word.”

Effective Tuesday, September 28, the Adoption Center hours will change to Tuesday-Friday noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dog and cat adoptions. For cat adoptions, the shelter will stay open until 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Other times may be scheduled once an application is processed and approved.

To help adopt 130 cats currently in the shelter, it is offering half-price adoptions with approved applications.

The agency is also searching for a new veterinarian for its clinic.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
A cold front moves through Wednesday with several waves of heavy rain.
Locally heavy rain and flood risk lingers through Wednesday
George Wythe HS students released after lockdown following social media threat
Former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty hosts annual charity ride with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts...
Former NASCAR driver brings charity motorcycle ride to Bedford and West Virginia
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

EARLY YEARS: Time to Apply for Federal Financial Aid for College
EARLY YEARS: Time to Apply for Federal Financial Aid for College
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 22, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 22, 2021
FAFSA can make college far more affordable for students and their families
EARLY YEARS: The time to apply for federal financial aid for college is now
We saw anywhere from 1-3"+ yesterday through the overnight hours and we could see more heavy...
Wednesday, September 22, Morning FastCast