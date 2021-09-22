Thousands without power throughout SWVA
Service in Pulaski County is out due to contact with a tree.
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Appalachian Power is reporting thousands of customers are without power throughout the Southwest Virginia region.
The Pulaski County total sits at around 1,300 following contact with a tree.
Refer to the Appalachian Power outage map for specific cases and restoration estimates.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.