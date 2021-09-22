Advertisement

Virginia airports to receive over $9M in federal funding

The Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport will be receiving $5.6M to extend their runway.
(Janay Reece)
By WDBJ
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - More than $9M in federal funding is headed to two Virginia airports.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that the money from the Department of Transportation will help fund different projects.

The Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport will be receiving $5.6M to extend their runway.

The other airport getting funds is the Leesburg Executive Airport.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
A cold front moves through Wednesday with several waves of heavy rain.
Locally heavy rain and flood risk lingers through Wednesday
George Wythe HS students being released after lockdown following social media threat
Former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty hosts annual charity ride with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts...
Former NASCAR driver brings charity motorcycle ride to Bedford and West Virginia
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Fire Station Approved
Fire Station Approved
Council Agrees Strong Recovery And Resiliency
Council Agrees Strong Recovery And Resiliency
Rides Determined
Rides Determined
Roanoke College Tuition
Roanoke College Tuition