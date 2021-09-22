Virginia airports to receive over $9M in federal funding
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WDBJ) - More than $9M in federal funding is headed to two Virginia airports.
Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that the money from the Department of Transportation will help fund different projects.
The Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport will be receiving $5.6M to extend their runway.
The other airport getting funds is the Leesburg Executive Airport.
