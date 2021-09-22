Advertisement

Western Virginia Water Authority will resume water cut-offs

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Western Virginia Water Authority will resume water cut-offs October 1, 2021.

Service cut-offs were suspended in March 2020 because of the economic downturn during the COVID pandemic, but with the state of emergency in Virginia now over, utilities are getting back to stopping service to non-paying customers.

Shut-offs as of October 1 will be for customers with past-due balances more than 45 days old. The utility urges such customers to apply for financial assistance or make payment plans here.

