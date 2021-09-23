Advertisement

Amherst County supervisors approve application for funds to complete trail extension

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Board of Supervisors has approved a grant application in an effort to complete one project.

This week they voted to apply for a VDOT grant to complete the Riveredge Trail extension.

The extension would connect the trail to the James River Heritage Trail.

The county would be responsible for 20% of the funds if the application is approved.

