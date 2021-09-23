Appalachian Power works with Facebook and Gigabeam with goal of high-speed internet for Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power and Virginia‐based internet service provider Gigabeam Networks are working with Facebook with the goal of getting fiber‐to‐the‐home (FTTH) and wireless internet services to about 6,000 unserved households in Grayson County.

Much of Grayson is unserved, Facebook says, because of its geographic location in the “thickly forested Blue Ridge Mountains.”

John Fant, Grayson County Supervisor at Large, says it is one of the least connected counties in Virginia, with 57% of resident lacking access to a broadband connection.

“The lack of access is really preventing the county and its people from participating in the modern economy,” says Bill Shepley, a Grayson County Administrator.

Gigabeam Networks plans to roll out its customer internet offerings in fall 2021.

“Over the next few months, we are going to transform from being the least connected county in the state to one of the most connected rural counties in the U.S.,” says Shepley.

A statement from Facebook reads:

The opportunity for us to invest in the Commonwealth and provide critical infrastructure where it did not previously exist arose from our fiber build in the state. An important component in operating our data centers is the ability to connect the facilities to each other over fiber routes that are geographically diverse. In order to do this, we either purchase existing dark fiber from telecoms, or construct new fiber routes.

In Virginia, we are building new long‐haul fiber routes which will connect our Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina data centers. When completed, these new routes will open up the potential for small local carriers to make use of excess capacity to provide connectivity to underserved areas, such as Grayson County, where the state of Virginia is also piloting a smart grid project.

But delivering rural broadband is a complex challenge that requires a complex solution. In this case, it was a collaboration between Facebook, AP and Gigabeam Networks. Each bringing a unique component of the solution to connect the 6,000 households.

AP required regulatory approval from state authorities to build a middle mile fiber network along their electric infrastructure grid. Gigabeam Networks was then able to build on AP’s middle mile network and extend Fiber‐To‐The‐Home, bringing broadband to thousands of consumers.

Our own long‐haul network will allow for vastly increased access to backhaul, while also bringing considerable engineering, construction, and technical resources to the table. This will offer lower‐cost internet transit at scale to small regional providers such as Gigabeam Networks, allowing them to scale their own engineering, customer service, dispatch, and installer resources. Our involvement in this project helped define standards between AP and Gigabeam Networks, allowing for the faster finalization of network design, and enabling everyone to start building sooner.

