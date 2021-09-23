Blacksburg Mayoral and Town Council Candidate Forum to be held virtually Thursday night

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The League of Women Voters of Montgomery County and the Montgomery County, Radford City, Floyd County branch of the NAACP will host the first of four virtual candidate forums Thursday night.

Thursday’s forum will feature the Mayoral and Town Council candidates for the upcoming elections this fall. Current Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith will be challenged by Mohsen Manteghi. There are three Town Council Members up for reelection: Susan Anderson, Lauren Colliver and Susan Mattingly. They are all running unopposed.

The forum is meant to give the community a chance to learn and ask questions about their local governments and their candidates.

“Your local government has probably more daily impact on your life than the President of the United States. So we think it’s important that local people get a chance to hear and see and specifically ask questions,” said LWVMC President Beth Obenshain.

For those interested in attending the meeting, you will need to register. To register, you can head to the LWV website here. This is the first of four total candidate forums across Montgomery County.

