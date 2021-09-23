Advertisement

Carroll County deputy dies of COVID, sheriff’s office says

Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Charlie Catron
Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Charlie Catron(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has announced one of its deputies has died of COVID-19.

Deputy Charlie Wayne Catron died early Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

A statement reads, “Please remember the Catron family in your prayers. Also, remember Charlie’s many friends and colleagues in the law enforcement community. Rest in Peace Deputy Charlie Wayne Catron. We’ve got your watch from here. Godspeed!”

