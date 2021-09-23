Carroll County deputy dies of COVID, sheriff’s office says

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has announced one of its deputies has died of COVID-19.

Deputy Charlie Wayne Catron died early Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

A statement reads, “Please remember the Catron family in your prayers. Also, remember Charlie’s many friends and colleagues in the law enforcement community. Rest in Peace Deputy Charlie Wayne Catron. We’ve got your watch from here. Godspeed!”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.