Child hit by driver after getting off bus in Henry County; driver sought

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 8-year-old elementary school student was hit by a driver after getting off a school bus in Henry County Thursday afternoon, according to a Henry County spokesperson.

Virginia State Police say the driver of a white Toyota pickup then drove off, and this is considered a hit-and-run. The child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the pickup has damage to the headlights. Investigators are downloading video from the bus to help identify the Toyota.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

It happened in the 8000 block of VA-57. VDOT reports VA-57 is closed in both directions in the area of Lawrence Drive in the Mountain Valley community.

