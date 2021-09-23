Advertisement

Christiansburg woman sentenced on sex charges connected to toddler

The woman’s boyfriend was convicted of killing the little boy
(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Kayla Thomas, the biological mother of Steven Meek II, who died in January 2019 from brutal blunt force trauma, has been sentenced on charges unrelated to the toddler’s death.

In court September 23, 2021, Thomas received two life sentences in prison, plus ten years.

The two life sentences are for forcible sodomy and inanimate object sexual penetration. A five-year sentence was added for “possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography” and another five for ”production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography; presumption as to age.”

At trial, Thomas’s defense did not deny Thomas’s actions, but instead said the case was about why she did what she did.

The jury was shown photos and videos of the sexually explicit actions Thomas took with her son.

Thomas testified Hellman had made her feel like she had no choice but to commit the crimes, saying he often physically abused her if she didn’t do what he said.

Thomas was not charged with the murder of Meek. Thomas’s boyfriend, McKenzie Hellman, was convicted and sentenced in that case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Cooler air moves in behind the front through the weekend with highs in the 70s.
Rain is replaced by cooler, drier air Thursday
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Botetourt County crash leaves two people in hospital, dog with broken leg
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Thousands without power throughout SWVA

Latest News

HNN File
Concord woman identified as victim of Campbell County crash
Appalachian Power works with Facebook and Gigabeam with goal of high-speed internet for Grayson County
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Tinder-related Blacksburg murder case will go to grand jury
(Source: pexels.com)
Health officials urge people to get vaccinated, seek appropriate care, limit emergency room visits