City of Roanoke & Valley Metro break ground on new transit facility

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The corner of Salem and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke right in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation, will soon be home to Roanoke’s newest transit facility.

Kevin Price, the general manager over at Valley Metro says transit projects like this have been catalysts for development.

As they’ve watched the city of Roanoke continue to grow, a new transit center made sense.

Valley Metro saw the need for a new downtown location just over four years ago, when they realized how much they had outgrown their current hub on Campbell avenue.

“Campbell court has reached the end of its useful life. The size of our buses have grown in width and in length. The number of passengers the current facility was designed for we’ve exceeded that,” explains Price.

The new facility will aim to modernize the rider’s experience in a safer location, with real-time transit information displayed throughout the center and new ways to buy passes and tickets.

“What this facility is designed to do is to give a modern up-to-date robust first-class transit experience based on the current technologies out there,” says Price. “Most of the things you see in a larger transit system, you’ll see in our new facility.”

Locally, citizens have requested more frequent service, including Sundays and late nights.

Price says many customers are satisfied, but he’s hoping the future holds more opportunities to improve and boost ridership even more.

Construction is estimated to take about two years. The project is also expected to create more jobs.

Additionally, Price says Valley Metro is not immune to labor shortages like what we’re seeing with school bus drivers.

Drivers are still in high demand.

