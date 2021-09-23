Community Foundation of the NRV to bring back “Online Grant Catalog”

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley was founded in 1994. The organization has a lot of focuses, but one of its main ones is providing grant money to nonprofits.

In 2020, CFNRV saw how much the pandemic was impacting nonprofits, and decided to offer an “online grant catalog” which gave the community a chance to learn and support nonprofits, while also providing further support than just the grant money they were receiving.

In 2021, it had 100 applicants to its “Responsive Grant Program” and will be giving more than $100,000 total in grants. CFNRV will be opening the “online grant catalog” again this year, after seeing the pandemics continued impacts on the organizations.

“Many folks rely on their services whether its during COVID or otherwise. So it’s incredibly gratifying for us to be able to continue to offer support, to get more money out the door to these nonprofits during COVID,” said CFNRV CEO, Jessica Wirgau.

The “online grant catalog” will open on September 30, and for more information you can head here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.