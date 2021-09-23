Advertisement

Community Foundation of the NRV to bring back “Online Grant Catalog”

The Community Foundation of the NRV logo.
The Community Foundation of the NRV logo.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley was founded in 1994. The organization has a lot of focuses, but one of its main ones is providing grant money to nonprofits.

In 2020, CFNRV saw how much the pandemic was impacting nonprofits, and decided to offer an “online grant catalog” which gave the community a chance to learn and support nonprofits, while also providing further support than just the grant money they were receiving.

In 2021, it had 100 applicants to its “Responsive Grant Program” and will be giving more than $100,000 total in grants. CFNRV will be opening the “online grant catalog” again this year, after seeing the pandemics continued impacts on the organizations.

“Many folks rely on their services whether its during COVID or otherwise. So it’s incredibly gratifying for us to be able to continue to offer support, to get more money out the door to these nonprofits during COVID,” said CFNRV CEO, Jessica Wirgau.

The “online grant catalog” will open on September 30, and for more information you can head here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Cooler air moves in behind the front through the weekend with highs in the 70s.
Rain is replaced by cooler, drier air Thursday
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Botetourt County crash leaves two people in hospital, dog with broken leg
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Thousands without power throughout SWVA

Latest News

Cast at Mill Mountain Theater performs "What You Want" from Legally Blonde The Musical.
“Legally Blonde the Musical” opens this weekend at Mill Mountain Theater in Roanoke
Rocky Mount holds events to help local businesses during COVID
Rocky Mount business says community support and events helped keep the doors open during COVID
Former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty hosts annual charity ride with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts...
Former NASCAR driver brings charity motorcycle ride to Bedford and West Virginia
Shannon said growing up in the area, she called the home ‘the princess’ house.
‘It’s a dream come true.’ New owners restore historic Christiansburg inn