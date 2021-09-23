Concord woman identified as victim of Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have identified a Concord woman as the victim of a crash Tuesday in Campbell County.

Kathryn Stanley, 32, died at the scene. She had not been wearing a seatbelt.

September 21, police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Browns Mill Road, a half mile west of Wisecarver Road.

Police say Stanley was driving a Toyota 4Runner westbound, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.

